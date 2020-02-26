Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

VTGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.43. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply