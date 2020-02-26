Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

VTGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.43. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

