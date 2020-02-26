Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Vitae has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00020191 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $407,992.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004547 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

