Vivendi (VIV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vivendi (EPA: VIV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.10 ($35.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.80 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vivendi stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €24.90 ($28.95). 7,391,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.14.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

