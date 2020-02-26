Vivid Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,811.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.82 or 0.02472617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00207092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00122850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,190,657 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,450 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

