VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for VolitionRX in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the medical research company will earn $0.31 per share for the year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,186. VolitionRX has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

