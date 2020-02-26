VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0054 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 45.2% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $34,372.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

