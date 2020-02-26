Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

