Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 646,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

