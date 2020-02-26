Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $19,002.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,810,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,431,232 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

