Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.