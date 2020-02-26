Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Walt Disney stock traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.31. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

