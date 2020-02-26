Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market cap of $23.47 million and $2.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

