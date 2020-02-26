Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.99-1.07 for the period. Washington Prime Group also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WPG stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 13,431,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,330. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

