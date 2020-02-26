Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period. Washington Prime Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPG. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of WPG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,431,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,330. The company has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

