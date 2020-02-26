Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period. Washington Prime Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-1.07 EPS.

Shares of WPG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,431,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPG shares. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

