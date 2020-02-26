Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $203.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waters has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

