Waves Community Token (WCT) One Day Volume Tops $28,096.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $530,866.00 and $28,096.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.