Wavesbet Market Cap Tops $96,412.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $96,412.00 and approximately $35,820.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00734473 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013234 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

