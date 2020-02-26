WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

