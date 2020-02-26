Wedbush Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $77.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE PLNT opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,316,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after acquiring an additional 621,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,763,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,356 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

