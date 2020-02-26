Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2020 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2019 results reflect rise in revenues and higher deposit balance. The company’s efforts to diversify revenues, opportunistic buyouts (including the deal to buy CardWorks), rise in consumer loan demand and improving net finance revenues are likely to support profits. Additionally, the company's impressive capital deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting operating expenses (due to organic and inorganic expansion strategy) are likely to hurt the bottom line. Steadily deteriorating credit quality is a major near-term concern. Further, presence of high level of debt makes us apprehensive and might hamper its financials.”

2/20/2020 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Ally Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Man Group plc increased its position in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

