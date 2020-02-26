Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Momo (MOMO)

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2020 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

2/25/2020 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

2/4/2020 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

1/24/2020 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

1/1/2020 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 495,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

