Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parsley Energy (PE)

2/25/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Parsley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/15/2020 – Parsley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

1/13/2020 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PE opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 825,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

