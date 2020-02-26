Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

2/24/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/20/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $258.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $232.00 to $255.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Burlington Stores is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/3/2020 – Burlington Stores is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Burlington Stores is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $235.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

