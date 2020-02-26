Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

2/9/2020 – Canada Goose had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Canada Goose had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Canada Goose had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

1/14/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

1/10/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

GOOS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 80,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,831. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after buying an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,963,000 after buying an additional 1,305,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $44,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

