Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) recently:

2/24/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

2/21/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 179,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,131. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $322.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.33 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

