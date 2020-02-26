Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595.27 ($20.98).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,250.50 ($16.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 833.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.07. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

