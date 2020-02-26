Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

