Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,187 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $208,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 16,164,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,401,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.