Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 1,479,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,401,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

