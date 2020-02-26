Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendys updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60 to $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 6,213,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,887. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

