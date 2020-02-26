Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Wendys also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60 to $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

