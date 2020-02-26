Wendys’ (WEN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

WEN stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,887. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

