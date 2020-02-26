Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $584.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms recently commented on WMC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

