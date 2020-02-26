Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 2,730,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

