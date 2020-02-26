Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,607.50 ($60.61).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price target (down previously from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 131 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,225 ($55.58). 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,591.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,460.94.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

