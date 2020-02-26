WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0987 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $120,413.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, EXX, ZB.COM and Bittrex. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022931 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LBank, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

