Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.09 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE WSR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $533.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.04. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.