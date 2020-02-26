Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 94,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Whiting Petroleum worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLL. Creative Planning grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 1,040,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.36.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

