William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.