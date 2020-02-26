William G. Beattie Buys 5,000 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Director William G. Beattie bought 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,815,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,001. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $46,880,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

