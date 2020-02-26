Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Acquires $20,420.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,381,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.