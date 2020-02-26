Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is Blackhill Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Blackhill Capital Inc. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 42.9% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned about 5.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $293,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

