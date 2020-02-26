Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 97,475 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. 1,599,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,075. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,220,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

