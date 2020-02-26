Winding Tree Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $2,398.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.