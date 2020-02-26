Wings Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit and Gate.io. Wings has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $58,312.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

