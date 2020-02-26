WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and $1.84 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001078 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

