Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $265,216.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $8,993.13 or 0.99701710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $265,216.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041239 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00069356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000624 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000497 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 888 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

