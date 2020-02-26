W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WTI stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.95. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

