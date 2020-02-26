Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Destinations updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.90-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 1,310,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

